U.S. President, King of Jordan urge to avoid 'catastrophe' in Rafah

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania on Monday paid a visit to Washington D.C. With the United States President Joe Biden, King Abdullah discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Rafah operation, hostage deal and the post-war Gaza as well as violence in the West Bank and the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem.

Biden opened his remarks by talking about the October 7 attack and the 134 hostages remaining in Gaza. He also spoke about the "unimaginable pain and loss" suffered by the Palestinians: "Over 27,000 Palestinians killed in this conflict have been innocent civilians, including thousands of children. And hundreds of thousands have no access to food, water, or other basic services."

King Abdullah II called the ongoing war in Gaza "one of the most devastating wars in recent history," saying that "nearly 100,000 people have been killed, injured, or are missing. The majority are women and children."

Biden highlighted White House's efforts on bringing to life a hostage deal "which would bring immediate and sustained period of calm into Gaza for at least six weeks, which we could then take the time to build something more enduring."

AP Photo/Abdul Qader Sabbah

He also called for the Israeli military not to proceed in Rafah without a "credible plan for ensuring the safety and support of more than one million people sheltering there."

U.S. President reiterated his opposition to Palestinians' forced displacement.

King of Jordan warned against Israeli military action in Rafah as well: "It is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe. The situation is already unbearable for over a million people who have been pushed into Rafah since the war started."

Biden praised Jordan's role in providing humanitarian assistance to the Strip, while King Abdullah spoke about the vitality of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). "Restrictions on vital relief aid and medical items are leading to inhumane conditions. No other UN agency can do what UNRWA is doing in helping the people of Gaza through this humanitarian catastrophe."

The agency's funding was suspended by its major donors over the Hamas links allegations.

Atia Mohammed/Flash90

King of Jordan touched upon the topic of tensions in the West Bank. He said that "nearly 400 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, including almost 100 children, and over 4,000 injured" and condemned settlers' violence in the West Bank.

Washington has imposed sanctions on four "extremist Israeli settlers" in the West Bank accused of attacking Palestinians.

The parties also discussed the urgent need for reform within the Palestinian Authority (PA). A report by The Wall Street Journal published earlier on Monday suggested that the Washington and its Arab allies view the PA's President Mahmoud Abbas as an obstacle in their post-war Gaza plan.

King Abdullah added that he views the two-state solution with "independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital but living side by side with Israel in peace and security."

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

He finished his remarks by highlighting that "military and security solutions are not the answer. They can never bring peace. Civilians on both sides continue to pay for this protracted conflict with their lives."

"We must make sure the horrors of the past few months since October 7 are never repeated nor accepted by any human being."

Eyal Radoshitzky

