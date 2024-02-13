Kremlin says PA's Abbas has 'standing invitation' to Moscow

Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow hopes for a visit by the Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas, reported RIA News on Tuesday.

The visit was initially meant to take place in November, but Abbas cancelled the trip over the Israel-Hamas war. "Abbas has a standing invitation. We hope that the visit will take place at a time convenient for both parties," Peskov told RIA News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in December spoke with Abbas over the phone discussing Moscow's diplomatic efforts to assist the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Palestinian agency WAFA then noted, Abbas thanked Putin for his political support.

“Russia will continue to supply the Gaza Strip with essential goods, including medicines and medical equipment,” Russian President told his PA counterpart, according to the Kremlin's readout.

Putin also stressed the “importance of a quick cessation of the bloodshed and the resumption of the political process" to establish a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines. "In this context, Russia support the efforts made by the Palestinian leadership led by Mahmoud Abbas,” the Kremlin readout stated.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Moscow has sought to position itself as the voice of the global South - in opposition to the West that has isolated Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

In February, Russia's ruling party "United Russia" will reportedly hold an international forum against neocolonialism.

Additionally, in many ways a Russia-promoted BRICS alliance has expanded in 2024 and now includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirate, Iran and Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, Israel has voiced its criticism over Russia's links with Hamas and increased cooperation with Iran as well as some of Russian officials' antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetorics. The latter resulted in Russia's Foreign Ministry summoning Israel's ambassador Simona Halperin.

Additionally, Israel's envoy to the United Nations (UN) Gilard Erdan stated that Russia exploits the situation in Gaza to distract the international community its crimes committed in Ukraine.

"The Russians are trying to take advantage of this war to distract attention from their crimes in Ukraine and try to position us as war criminals because the U.S. is on our side and this is their way of embarrassing the Americans."

