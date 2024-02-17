From Tel Aviv to NYC, people hold vigils after Navalny's death

Friday night was marked by vigils held by people across the world, mainly emigrants from Russia, after the Russian prison authorities announced the death of a legendary Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison. Rallies were reported from Korea to Argentina, across the biggest European and American cities and in some Middle Easter countries.

Hundreds gathered in Tel Aviv in front of the Russian embassy. Participants held posters accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of killing Navalny - a political prisoner, sentenced to almost 30 years. His death came only three years after his detainment upon his return to Russia after the national intelligence (FSB) failed to poison him in August 2020.

Some of the largest rallies were seen in the cities became home to the latest wave of the Russian emigration that followed the start of the Russia-Ukraine war and the national mobilization.

In Europe, gatherings were reported in Berlin, London, Paris, Rome, Vienna, several cities in the Netherlands, Riga, Vilnius, Tbilisi, Yerevan and others.

In Berlin, according to the police estimates, a crowd 500 to 600 people gathered in front of the Russian embassy on the city's Unter den Linden boulevard and chanted "Putin is a killer" in a mixture of Russian, German and English.

Navalny's wife, Yulia, was at the Munich Security Conference when the news of her husband's death came out. She did not attend a local vigil later on Friday, but made a short speech at the conference: "I want Putin, everyone around him, his government and his friends to know that they will be kept accountable for what they have done to our country, my family and my husband."

"And this day will come very soon," she added.

In the U.S. hundreds gathered in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Miami and Washington DC. Protesters could be heard chanting: "Peace to Ukraine, freedom to Russia" and "Russia without Putin," while some draped in blue-and-white anti-war flags.

In the Middle East, but for Israel, vigils were also reportedly organized in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Gatherings also occurred in Asia, namely in Korea and Thailand, and in South America's Argentine and Chile.

As for Russia, where oppositional public gatherings are effectively banned, some people still brought flowers to the memorials for political prisoners across the country, including the major cities like Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Over 100 were detained, according to the independent human rights project OVD-info.

