The United States is gearing up to unveil a significant package of sanctions against Russia on Friday in response to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, announced White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday.

The impending sanctions are poised to hold Russia accountable for both Navalny's death and its actions throughout the two-year war in Ukraine. However, Kirby refrained from providing specific details regarding the sanctions measures during the announcement.

In a press briefing, Kirby emphasized the U.S.'s insistence on obtaining "complete transparency" from Russia concerning the circumstances surrounding Navalny's demise at an Arctic penal colony last Friday.

While the Russian prison service attributed Navalny's death to him falling unconscious during a walk, U.S. President Joe Biden directly implicated Russian President Vladimir Putin in the incident.

The forthcoming sanctions build upon the wide array of punitive measures already imposed by the U.S, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Kirby reiterated the U.S. stance, emphasizing that regardless of the narrative presented by the Russian government, accountability for Navalny's death ultimately rests with Putin and his administration.

Efforts by the U.S. embassy in Moscow to acquire additional information regarding Navalny's death have encountered challenges, with Kirby highlighting the difficulty in ascertaining the accuracy of Russian assertions regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Navalny's spokesperson confirmed his death at a remote Arctic penal colony and asserted that he was "murdered." However, uncertainties persist regarding the exact circumstances of his demise, including the whereabouts of his body.

The Kremlin swiftly rejected accusations of foul play, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissing them as "unfounded" and "insolent." Despite mounting international pressure, Russia maintains its stance of denying responsibility for Navalny's death.