Eurovision organizers are reportedly in disagreement with Israel over the song the country plans to send to the contest this year, citing its lyrics as excessively political.

The song, titled "October Rain," which Israel intends to perform by artist Eden Golan at the upcoming Eurovision contest in Malmo, Sweden, is said to make reference to the Hamas massacre on October 7 in southern Israel, according to Israel Hayom's earlier report.

Now, Ynet reveals that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which oversees Eurovision, deems the song too political for the competition. The EBU's official rules prohibit any political statements during Eurovision performances.

While the song has not been officially released, a spokeswoman for Kan, Israel's public broadcaster, told The Times of Israel that the station is engaged in discussions with the EBU regarding Israel's Eurovision entry.

AP Photo/Armando Franca

The song was initially planned to be unveiled during a television broadcast in the coming weeks.

In response to the report, Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar released a statement on Wednesday, saying, "The intention of the European Broadcasting Union to disqualify the Israeli song for Eurovision - scandalous."

"The song of Israel, which will be performed by Eden Golan, is a moving song, which expresses the feelings of the people and the country these days, and is not political," Zohar added.