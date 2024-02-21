Iran sends Russia hundreds of ballistic missiles in deepening cooperation

In a significant development highlighting the growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia, Tehran has reportedly provided Moscow with a substantial quantity of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

According to six sources cited by Reuters, the transfer includes around 400 missiles, including variants from the Fateh-110 family, such as the Zolfaghar.

The Fateh-110 missiles are known for their short-range capabilities, with the Zolfaghar capable of striking targets between 300 and 700 kilometers (186 and 435 miles) away. This move signals a significant deepening of military ties between the two countries, both of which are subject to sanctions by the United States.

While Iran's defense ministry and the Revolutionary Guards, which oversee Iran’s ballistic missile program, have declined to comment on the reports, Russia's defense ministry has not immediately responded to requests for comment.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

According to sources, the shipments began in early January following the finalization of a deal in meetings held late last year between Iranian and Russian military and security officials in Tehran and Moscow. An Iranian military official confirmed that there have been at least four shipments of missiles, with more expected in the coming weeks. The official, however, declined to provide further details.

General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces via AP

The mode of transport for the missiles varied, with some being shipped via the Caspian Sea while others were transported by air. Despite the apparent secrecy surrounding the shipments, a senior Iranian official emphasized that Iran is within its rights to export weapons to any country it chooses.

A U.S. official confirmed that Washington had seen evidence of talks advancing but had not yet observed any deliveries taking place.

Iranian Presidency Office via AP

The move raises concerns among Western powers about the implications of the increased military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, particularly given Iran's status as a regional power with influence in various conflict zones.