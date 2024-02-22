Alleged Japan crime boss accused of trafficking nuclear material to Iran

Federal prosecutors in the United States have accused Takeshi Ebisawa, a reputed leader of a Japan-based crime syndicate, of conspiring to traffic uranium and plutonium from Myanmar with the intent that Iran would use it for nuclear weapons.

The allegations emerged on Wednesday, shedding light on a clandestine plot involving nuclear material and weapons procurement.

According to U.S. authorities, Ebisawa and his associates showcased samples of nuclear materials, purportedly transported from Myanmar to Thailand, to an undercover agent posing as a narcotics and weapons trafficker with connections to an Iranian general.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

The samples, later seized by law enforcement, were found to contain uranium and weapons-grade plutonium, marking a chilling escalation in transnational crime.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram condemned the alleged actions, stating, “This is an extraordinary example of the depravity of drug traffickers who operate with total disregard for human life.”

The scheme reportedly involved sourcing nuclear material from an undisclosed leader of an “ethnic insurgent group” in Myanmar, who had been engaged in uranium mining activities.

AP Photo/Hasan Sarbakhshian, File

Prosecutors claim that Ebisawa facilitated the procurement of uranium with the intention of funding a weapons acquisition from the Iranian general.

Samples provided by the insurgent leader were analyzed by a U.S. federal laboratory, revealing the presence of uranium, thorium, and plutonium, with the latter identified as weapons-grade—a critical component for nuclear weaponry.

Ebisawa, along with three others, was apprehended during a DEA sting operation in Manhattan in April 2022. He faces charges including international trafficking of nuclear materials, conspiracy, and other related offenses. Ebisawa has been in custody awaiting trial and is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday.

AP / Vahid Salemi 2010 ©

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams underscored the gravity of the allegations, stating that Ebisawa “brazenly” trafficked nuclear material across borders, fully aware of its potential use in nuclear weapons development.

Williams emphasized the significance of preventing the proliferation of weapons-grade plutonium, which could pose a significant threat to global security if acquired by hostile entities.