Kremlin condemns Biden's remarks on Putin as "debasing" for U.S.

In a sharp rebuke, the Kremlin criticized U.S. President Joe Biden's recent comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that they were demeaning for the United States and hinted at an attempt to appear as a "Hollywood cowboy."

During a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday, Biden referred to Putin as a "crazy SOB," expressing concerns about the possibility of nuclear conflict while emphasizing climate change as the primary existential threat to humanity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Biden's remarks, stating, "The use of such language against the head of another state by the president of the United States is unlikely to infringe on our president, President Putin, but it debases those who use such vocabulary."

Peskov further remarked that Biden's choice of words was perhaps an effort to mimic a Hollywood cowboy persona, but he doubted its effectiveness.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

He emphasized that Putin had never used crude language when addressing American officials, adding, "Therefore, I think that such vocabulary debases America itself."