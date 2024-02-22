Damaged cargo ship hit by Houthi strike to be towed to Djibouti

An abandoned cargo ship damaged in a missile strike by Yemeni rebels is set to be towed from the Gulf of Aden to Djibouti within days, according to its operator.

The Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, British-registered, and Lebanese-operated cargo vessel carrying combustible fertilizer, sustained damage during Sunday's missile attack claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Despite being hit by missiles, the Rubymar remains afloat, with its crew safely evacuated to Djibouti after the attack. Blue Fleet Group, the operator of the vessel, confirmed that one missile struck the ship's side, causing water to enter the engine room and resulting in the stern sagging. A second missile hit the ship's deck but did not cause significant damage.

Blue Fleet CEO Roy Khoury stated that the ship is still afloat, sharing an image captured on Wednesday that shows its stern low in the water. He indicated that plans are underway to tow the vessel to Djibouti for further assessment and repairs.

(U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Cole Cruikshank/U.S. Navy via AP)

"The tugboat has not yet arrived, but it should be there in two to three days," Khoury said, expressing confidence in the towing operation.

The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday, warning of the ship's potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden due to the extensive damage inflicted.

However, Khoury's remarks suggest that despite the damage sustained, the Rubymar remains stable enough to be towed to safety.