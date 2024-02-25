U.S. and UK conduct joint strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

In a coordinated effort, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched fresh strikes on 18 Houthi sites in Yemen, marking the fourth joint operation by the allies in the region.

The Pentagon announced that the strikes, conducted on Saturday, targeted storage facilities, drones, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter belonging to the Houthi militant movement. The UK echoed the sentiment, stating that the action was taken to "further degrade" Houthi capabilities.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control significant territories in Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have intensified attacks on shipping in the vital Red Sea trade route. These attacks are purportedly in response to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, with the Houthis targeting vessels they claim are associated with Israel and Western countries.

The disruption caused by these attacks has reverberated across global supply chains, leading to severe disruptions and rising costs as major shipping companies divert journeys away from the Red Sea, one of the busiest shipping lanes globally.

U.S. CENTCOM

In a joint statement, the Pentagon outlined the objectives of the strikes, stating that they aimed to disrupt and degrade Houthi capabilities used to threaten global trade, naval vessels, and the lives of innocent mariners. The statement emphasized the Houthis' numerous attacks on commercial and naval vessels since mid-November, which pose a threat to the global economy and regional security.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

The strikes received support from several countries, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, reflecting an international effort to address the escalating situation in Yemen.

(Houthi Media Center via AP)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed America's commitment to defending lives and ensuring the free flow of commerce in critical waterways, emphasizing the need for action to counter Houthi threats.

Similarly, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps emphasized the duty to protect lives at sea and preserve freedom of navigation, underscoring the Royal Air Force's engagement in the precision strikes against Houthi military targets.

PLANET LABS PBC via U.S. CENTCOM

Earlier on the same day, the U.S. military reported the destruction of seven Houthi mobile anti-ship missiles that were being readied for strikes, further illustrating the proactive approach taken by the US and its allies in mitigating threats posed by the Houthis.

The strikes come in the wake of heightened tensions following an attack by the Houthis on a Belize-flagged, British-registered cargo vessel earlier in the week. The crew of the vessel abandoned ship after it was hit by missiles fired by the Houthis, underscoring the escalating maritime security concerns in the region.