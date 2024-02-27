U.S. and UK jointly sanction IRGC deputy commander and Houthi member

In a joint move, the United States and Britain have announced new sanctions targeting an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deputy commander and a member of the Iran-backed Houthi group.

The sanctions come amid ongoing tensions in the region, particularly regarding the actions of the IRGC Quds Force and the Houthis, who have been accused of targeting shipping in the Red Sea area.

Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, emphasized that these sanctions are aimed at disrupting the funding streams that enable the IRGC Quds Force and the Houthis to carry out destabilizing activities in the region.

The Quds Force, a branch of the IRGC responsible for foreign operations, has been accused of supporting militant groups such as the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

Among those targeted by the sanctions are Mohammad Reza Falahzadeh, the current deputy commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and Houthi member Ibrahim al-Nashiri, for their involvement in supporting terrorist activities.

Additionally, the sanctions extend to entities involved in facilitating the transportation of Iranian commodities to support the Houthis and the IRGC Quds Force. One such entity is the Hong Kong-based Cap Tees Shipping Co, which has been implicated in aiding these groups.

The U.S. Treasury highlighted that the revenue generated through these illicit networks enables the Houthis' militant efforts, including attacks in the region using advanced unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles.

British authorities echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the sanctions aim to disrupt the activities of the Houthi security minister, who has been accused of threatening peace, security, and stability in Yemen by supporting attacks against shipping in the Red Sea.