Navalny's funeral to take place in Moscow amid venue refusals

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who passed away on February 16 at an Arctic penal colony, will be laid to rest in Moscow on Friday, his spokesperson announced.

However, the search for a venue to host a memorial event for Navalny's supporters has been met with refusals.

Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, took to social media to inform the public that a funeral service for Navalny will be held on Friday at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT) at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino. She urged people to arrive early to pay their respects.

Following the service, Navalny will be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, according to Yarmysh.

AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

The search of a venue for a memorial event underscores the challenges faced by Navalny's supporters in organizing public gatherings to honor his memory. Navalny's allies have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating his murder, alleging that Putin feared Navalny's potential release in a prisoner swap.

Navalny, aged 47, was a prominent critic of the Russian government and had been serving a prison sentence for parole violations when he fell ill in August 2020 and was airlifted to Germany for medical treatment. He accused Russian security services of poisoning him, a charge Moscow vehemently denied.

AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

Upon his return to Russia in January 2021, Navalny was immediately arrested, sparking protests across the country.

Despite facing persistent harassment and imprisonment, Navalny remained a vocal opponent of Putin's regime, garnering both domestic and international attention for his anti-corruption campaigns and activism.