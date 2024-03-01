Nicaragua launches ICJ case against Germany over 'facilitating genocide'

Nicaragua on Friday filed a suit against Germany at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in for "facilitating" what it described as Israel's "genocide" against Gazans.

South Africa filed "genocide" charges against Israel at the Hague court over the war prosecuted by the Jewish state against the Hamas terror group following the October 7 massacre. Israel rejected the accusation as "obscene," saying it represented antisemitic blood libel and Holocaust inversion.

“Germany cannot deny knowledge of the serious illegality of the conduct of Israel, nor can it deny that its knowledge triggered obligations for Germany under international law to prevent genocide,” the statement read.

"Germany is facilitating the commission of genocide and, in any case has failed in its obligation to do everything possible to prevent the commission of genocide," Nicaragua claimed.