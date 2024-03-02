U.S. Senate defeats bid to stop F-16 fighter jet sale to Turkey

The United States Senate on Thursday soundly defeated an effort to stop the $23 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey, approved earlier by the U.S. President Joe Biden following Turkey's decision to give a green light to Sweden's joining the NATO alliance.

A resolution of disapproval of the sale was introduced by Republican Senator Rand Paul who criticized Turkey's government. He said allowing the sale would encourage its "misbehavior."

Supporters of the sale argued that it was critical for Washington to keep its word to a NATO ally. The sale, first requested by Ankara in October 2021, had been held up for months over issues including Turkey's refusal to approve Sweden's accession to the military alliance.

Along with Finland, Sweden decided to join the NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

