Iceland evacuates Blue Lagoon amid imminent volcanic eruption threat

Iceland has taken swift action to evacuate visitors from its renowned Blue Lagoon as seismic activity suggests a looming volcanic eruption, according to the country's public broadcaster RÚV.

Following intense seismic movements in the vicinity of the Blue Lagoon, magma has been observed flowing, indicating a heightened risk of eruption.

Volcanologist Thorvaldur Thordarson, speaking to RÚV, warned that the depth of the magma, approximately 2.5 miles, indicates the eruption could occur within a matter of hours.

Accompanying the evacuation of the Blue Lagoon, the nearby town of Grindavík is also being cleared, with authorities reporting that the evacuation process is progressing smoothly, particularly as the town has had few residents in recent days.

In response to the escalating seismic activity, the Blue Lagoon announced on its website that it has initiated a full evacuation of its premises. Operations will remain suspended at least until the end of Sunday, with ongoing assessments of the situation in collaboration with authorities.

Situated within close proximity to Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, the Blue Lagoon stands as one of the country's most iconic tourist destinations, drawing visitors from around the globe to its soothing geothermal waters.

The Reykjanes Peninsula, home to the Blue Lagoon, is recognized for its geological significance, featuring a rift valley and an array of lava fields and cones. Notably, it also hosts Iceland's primary airport, Keflavik International.

Iceland, known for its dynamic volcanic activity, has experienced heightened seismicity in recent months. The closure of the Blue Lagoon in November, following a flurry of 1,400 earthquakes within 24 hours, underscores the region's geological volatility.