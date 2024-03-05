Israel lauds UN's Oct 7 sexual violence report, rejects probe of alleged Israeli violations

Israel applauded the UN report on Monday that outlines rape and sexual violence used against October 7 victims and hostages, while condemning the report’s call to investigate “sexual violence by Israeli elements.”

“That is a derisive and deliberate Palestinian maneuver aimed at creating an intolerable equivalence between the horrific crimes that were committed, and continue to be committed, by Hamas and malicious and baseless claims made against Israel and Israelis,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry also rejected the report’s recommendation to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry of the Human Rights Council on Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel. A body known for its hostility, it is also led by Navi Pillay, a jurist known for her anti-Israel stance.

The report by UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Ms. Pramila Patten, presents “definitive recognition that Hamas committed sexual crimes.”

The ministry’s statement urges a meeting of the UN Security Council to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization in the wake of the report’s findings.

Hadassah National President Carol Ann Schwartz also lauded the report, while blasting the UN for dragging its feet when presented with “overwhelming information.”

“The UN must take greater action to condemn Hamas for weaponizing sexual violence, to ensure the immediate release of Hamas’ hostages, and to hold Hamas accountable for these war crimes,” she said.