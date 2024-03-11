Russia, Iran, and China are set to commence joint warship drills in the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean.

The drills, dubbed "Maritime Security Belt - 2024," will see the participation of naval vessels and aviation units from the three countries, aimed at enhancing the safety of maritime economic activities in the region.

Russia's Pacific Fleet missile cruiser, the Varyag, will lead the Russian contingent during the exercises, according to a statement from the Russian defense ministry quoted by state media on Monday.

Notably, observers from several other nations, including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Oman, India, and South Africa, will also be present to witness the drills.

The exercise aims to strengthen regional security and foster multilateral cooperation among the participating nations. It seeks to showcase the collective capabilities of Russia, Iran, and China in promoting global peace and maritime security. Additionally, the drills intend to facilitate collaborative efforts in establishing a secure maritime environment for the future.

Among the objectives of the exercise are bolstering the security of global maritime trade routes, addressing piracy and maritime terrorism threats, implementing humanitarian measures, and sharing crucial information related to maritime rescue operations.

The participating countries will also exchange operational and tactical experiences to enhance their readiness in dealing with maritime challenges effectively.

The announcement of the joint warship drills comes on the heels of Rear Admiral Shahram Irani's recent disclosure regarding Iran's naval forces' plans to conduct joint naval exercises with allied forces in the coming weeks.

Iran's Navy, in recent years, has made significant strides in developing its naval capabilities, achieving self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels.