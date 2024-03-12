US intelligence assesses Netanyahu's 'viability as leader' is 'in jeopardy'

A US intelligence report released on Monday said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "viability as leader... may be in jeopardy," according to the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The report named Netanyahu and "his governing coalition of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues" as fomenting public "distrust."

Last month, US President Joe Biden said Israel risks losing global support with its "incredibly conservative government," despite the massacre of Israelis on October 7 that sparked the current war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza's health ministry, which is run by Hamas, has reported more than 30,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli operations in the Palestinian enclave, some 13,000 of which Israel says were terrorists.

While most Israelis support how the IDF is advancing, backing an operation in Rafah that Biden has warned against, opposition to Netanyahu's "ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war," the US intelligence assessment said.

"We expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections," the report continued. "A different, more moderate government is a possibility."

