Australia's foreign minister says Netanyahu hurting Israel with conduct of war

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of hurting Israel with his conduct during the war with Hamas, speaking at a business summit Tuesday.

“October 7th was a terrorist attack and the world was rightly very sympathetic to and in solidarity with Israel at that time,” Wong said at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit

Israel launched a campaign against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the wake of the October 7 massacre of Israelis by Gazan terror groups. The shocking images of Gazans breaching the border and pillaging Israeli towns garnered widespread international condemnation.

However, when asked about US President Joe Biden’s comments made on Saturday, which said Netanyahu’s conduct hurt Israel, Wong said she agreed.

She warned that support for Israel was waning as the war dragged on in the months after October 7, with a death toll rising to more than 30,000 in the Gaza Strip.

Gazans are also faced with a humanitarian crisis, although Israel maintains it is not stopping aid from reaching hungry civilians. Instead, Israeli authorities point to armed terrorists stealing the aid.

“I think the world is horrified with the current situation,” she said, adding that “unless Israel changes its course it will continue to lose support.”

For more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, click here.