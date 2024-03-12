US delegation's trip to Saudi Arabia cut short after rabbi told to remove kippah

A delegation from the US promoting religious freedom cut short an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday after officials asked a member of the delegation to remove his kippah.

“No one should be denied access to a heritage site, especially one intended to highlight unity and progress, simply for existing as a Jew,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

Saudi Arabia had invited a USCIRF delegation, led by Cooper, to tour the Diriyah UNESCO World Heritage site in Riyadh.

Cooper was asked to remove his Jewish head covering while on the tour, which was delayed several times, as well as any time he was in public.

US embassy staff accompanying the delegation supported Cooper and explained to Saudi officials his “polite but resolute refusal to remove the kippah.”

“Especially in a time of raging antisemitism, being asked to remove my kippah made it impossible for us from USCIRF to continue our visit,” Cooper said. “We note, with particular regret, that this happened to a representative of a U.S. government agency promoting religious freedom. USCIRF looks forward to continuing conversations with the Saudi government about how to address the systematic issues that led to this troubling incident.”