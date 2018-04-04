Trump, Netanyahu agree to continue countering Iran as US mulls Syria pullout

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone early Wednesday morning, with the American leader reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security amid concern over the US’s potential withdrawal from volatile Syria.

A statement issued by the White House said that the leaders discussed “recent developments in the Middle East”, without providing further details on the specific issues discussed.

It added that “President Trump reiterated the commitment of the United States to Israel’s security” and that the two “agreed to continue their close coordination on countering Iran’s malign influence and destabilizing activities.”

A statement from Netanyahu's office said that the two leaders agreed to continue close coordination "in order to repel Iran's aggression and its attempts to destabilize the region."

The leaders' phone call came hours after Trump said he expects to make a decision “very quickly” on pulling US troops out of Syria, where special forces are training and advising Kurdish and Syrian Arab fighters who are battling the Islamic State group.

Trump, who campaigned on a pledge of "America First", is said to be frustrated by the open-ended US commitment in Syria and has for several weeks been resisting the idea of a long- or medium-term US commitment to stabilizing eastern Syria after the defeat of IS.

Trump's apparent readiness to quit the chaos of Syria runs counter to a new US strategy announced in January by then secretary of state Rex Tillerson -- who has since been sacked.

But the prospect of a US withdrawal from Syria has nonetheless sparked concern among Washington’s Middle Eastern allies, including Israel and Saudi Arabia, which have both warned of Iran’s growing influence in the war-torn country.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said in a Time magazine interview last month that despite Trump's statements it was incumbent upon the US to maintain its forces in Syria in order to prevent Iran from augmenting its presence in the region.

Israel has long warned that Iran was taking advantage of Syrian volatility to establish a permanent military force in the country, on the Jewish State’s northern border.

Last month, Israel and Iran came to direct blows in Syria after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unleashed several airstrikes against an Iranian military base deep within the country after an Iranian drone violated Israeli airspace and was shot down.

Israel has sought to avoid direct involvement in the Syria conflict, but acknowledges carrying out dozens of air strikes there to stop what it calls deliveries of advanced weaponry to Hezbollah.

More than 500,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since Syria's civil war started in 2011, spiraling into a complex conflict involving multiple world powers.