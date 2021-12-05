Sudan: Burhan says military will exit politics after 2023 elections

Burhan added that the deposed former ruling party would have no role in the transition

Sudan’s military will exit politics following elections scheduled for July 2023, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Saturday.

In an interview with Reuters, Burhan added that the deposed former ruling party would have no role in the transition.

"When a government is elected, I don't think the army, the armed forces, or any of the security forces will participate in politics,” Burhan said.

“This is what we agreed on and this is the natural situation.”

Following the military coup led by Burhan in late October, a deal was struck on November 21 reinstating Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to lead a technocratic cabinet until the elections.

The coup drew international condemnation over the detention of dozens of key officials and crackdowns on protesters.

Neighborhood resistance committees and political parties called for the military to step down immediately, and rejected any compromise such as the deal with Hamdok.

According to medical sources, 44 people died during demonstrations against the coup, many from gunshot wounds from security forces.

"Investigations regarding the victims of the protests have begun to identify who has done this... and to punish the criminals," Burhan said.

Burhan added that security forces only dispersed non-peaceful protests, Reuters reported.

Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s former president, remains in jail since his overthrow in 2019 on corruption and other charges and is wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes.

"We have remained in dialogue with the court on how to do right by the victims,” Burhan said.