Ethiopia: Western states concerned over ethnicity based arrests

Six countries expressed on Monday “profound concern” over reports of Ethiopian authorities detaining citizens based on their ethnicity.

A joint statement by the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark, and the Netherlands urged the government to stop the alleged arrests, Reuters reported.

The countries cited reports by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission as well as Amnesty International of widespread arrests of ethnic Tigrayans, including Orthodox priests, elderly people, and mothers.

"Individuals are being arrested and detained without charges or a court hearing and are reportedly being held in inhumane conditions,” the joint statement read.

“Many of these acts likely constitute violations of international law and must cease immediately.”

Ethiopia’s government was further called on to allow unhindered access by international monitors.

The year-old conflict between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has seen thousands of civilians killed, displaced millions from their homes, and made more than nine million people food aid-dependent.

Ethiopia is Africa’s second-largest nation and a regional diplomatic heavyweight, Reuters reported.

It was once an ally for Western security forces seeking to counter Islamic extremism.

However, relations soured amid increasing allegations of major human rights abuses committed by all sides during the conflict.

"It is clear that there is no military solution to this conflict, and we denounce any and all violence against civilians, past, present, and future," the statement added.