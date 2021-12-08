Ethiopia accuses US, allies of 'destructive' approach

The US and other nations released a statement saying they were concerned about reports of unlawful detentions

Ethiopia on Tuesday accused the United States of "perpetuating a destructive narrative" after Washington and its allies sounded the alarm over reports that the authorities were unlawfully detaining citizens on ethnic grounds.

The US and other Western nations released a joint statement Monday saying they were "profoundly concerned by recent reports of the Ethiopian government's detention of large numbers of Ethiopian citizens on the basis of their ethnicity and without charge," urging a halt to the arrests.

Ethiopia's government declared a nationwide state of emergency in early November after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group claimed major advances on a key highway to the capital Addis Ababa.

Troubling reports emerged since then, with Ethiopia's state-affiliated human rights watchdog estimating that thousands of people were rounded up.

Lawyers and rights groups say the detentions appear largely to target Tigrayans based on their ethnicity alone.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told a press conference that the measures were not targeting "any particular group of people based on their ethnic identity."

"Insinuating in that regard is misguided, it's not only misguided but it's also perpetuating a destructive narrative," she said, adding that the detentions were "based on credible evidence and testimony."

Her comments came hours after the government announced it retook the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha, the latest in a round of territorial advances claimed by pro-Abiy forces.

The year-old conflict between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has seen thousands of civilians killed, displaced millions from their homes, and made more than nine million people food aid-dependent.