Sudan cut off from $650m of funding after coup

Before the coup, Sudan's inflation rate began to fall as its exchange rate stabilized

Sudan was unable to access $650 million in international funding in November when assistance was paused following the coup, the finance minister of the dissolved government said.

The financing included $500 million in budget support from the World Bank and $150 million in special drawing rights from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said Jibril Ibrahim.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1466112339518922753 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Foreign funding was crucial in helping Sudan emerge from decades of isolation and supporting its transition toward democracy that began with the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019, Reuters reported.

However, the coup in October upended that transition, prompting the United States to freeze $700 million in economic assistance and the World Bank to pause disbursements of $2 billion in grants.

The military announced a deal after mass protests to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is tasked with forming a government of technocrats.

"Sudan had tremendous international support. Now donors will be much more cautious," said a former official of the dissolved government.

The IMF, which approved in June a $2.5 billion loan program over 39 months, said it is closely monitoring developments in the African country.

Before the coup, Sudan’s inflation rate — one of the highest in the world — began to fall as its exchange rate stabilized.

Ibrahim voiced hopes that international support would return gradually over the next three to six months, and that bills would meanwhile be paid and reforms would continue.

"Basically we depend on tax, customs, and gold revenues and on different (state) companies working in various fields," Ibrahim said in an interview at the Finance Ministry in Sudan’s capital Khartoum.