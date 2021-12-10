Suspected Islamists kill 16 people in eastern Congo

An unknown number of people were also kidnapped said the deputy mayor of Mangina

A total of 16 people were killed this week by suspected Islamist militants in two rural towns in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a civil society leader and a resident said on Friday.

According to them, the attackers were a part of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia linked to Islamic State that is accused of killing hundred of civilians in eastern Congo.

The reported attack took place Wednesday night in the rural commune of Mangina and nearby Masiriko in Congo's North Kivu province, the sources said, according to Reuters.

An unknown number of people were also kidnapped said the deputy mayor of Mangina, Freddy Mbayayi.

"It was horrible to see mothers, children and elderly people fleeing the cruelty of the ADF," said Pelka Josaphat, a resident of Mangina.

"The victims were killed by machetes and within my family four people are not responding to calls because they were carried away by the enemy," he told Reuters.

Congo joined forces with Uganda last month and launched joint military operations against the ADF. Uganda vowed to stay as long as necessary to defeat the militia, but the intervention alarmed some Congolese, who recall Uganda's plundering of their resources during the 1998-2003 conflict.