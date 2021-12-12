Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia retake Lalibela, UN Heritage site

Witnesses told media outlets that residents started fleeing the town

Tigrayan forces recaptured the town of Lalibela in Ethiopia, less than two weeks after government forces and their allies took control, witnesses told media outlets on Sunday.

Lalibela is a United Nations World Heritage site, located in the Amhara region.

Legesse Tulu, a government spokesperson, did not respond to requests for comment on the alleged recapture of the town by Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces.

TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda also did not respond to a phone call by Reuters seeking comment.

A witness that spoke to Reuters said that special forces from the Amhara region and their military allies, both of whom are allies of the Ethiopian government, started leaving Lalibela on Saturday night.

"The last batch left this morning. We heard gunshots from a distance last night but the Tigrayan forces recaptured Lalibela without firing guns in the town," said the witness, a hotel receptionist, by phone.

In early August, forces aligned with the TPLF took control of the town. However, December 1, Ethiopian troops recaptured the town.

A second witness told Reuters on Sunday that residents began fleeing the town. "We panicked, we never saw this coming. TPLF forces are now patrolling the town wearing their uniforms," the witness said.

The year-old conflict between the federal government and the leadership of the northern region of Tigray killed thousands of civilians, forced millions to flee their homes, and made more than 9 million people dependent on food aid.