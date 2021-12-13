Nigeria to destroy one million expired Covid vaccines

Less than 4 percent of adults are vaccinated in Nigeria, a state with over 200 million people

Nigeria plans to destroy one million Covid vaccines in the country after officials reported doses were donated with only a short shelf life remaining.

Faisal Shuaib, who leads Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), announced on Monday that the department is working with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to schedule a date for the destruction of the doses.

Last week, Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire explained that vaccines donated to the country by Western nations arrived weeks from expiring, further complicating the state’s race to inoculate its population.

Although Nigeria accepted the nearly-expired donated doses in the past, Shuaib said that the country would no longer be accepting such vaccines, pointing to a presidential committee decision on the matter.

Less than 4 percent of adults are vaccinated in Nigeria, a state with over 200 million people.

Despite the large amount of vaccines being destroyed in Nigeria, experts note that proportionally less doses are disposed of in lower income nations.

The World Health Organization’s vaccine director, Kate O'Brien, explained on Thursday that the proportion of Covid vaccines which go to waste is smaller in countries receiving donated jabs through COVAX than in higher income countries.