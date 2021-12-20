Tigray forces withdraw from neighboring Ethiopian regions

The TPLF hopes that withdrawing will induce the international community to put pressure on Ethiopia

Tigrayan forces withdrew from neighboring regions in Ethiopia's north, a Tigrayan spokesman said to media on Monday.

The 13-month-old war in Africa's second most populous nation has destabilized the region, sent 60,000 refugees into Sudan, pulled Ethiopian soldiers away from war-ravaged Somalia and sucked in armed forces from neighboring Eritrea.

"We have just completed the withdrawal of our forces from both Amhara and Afar regions," said Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), according to Reuters.

He added that the TPLF hoped that withdrawing would induce the international community to put pressure on the Ethiopian government and its allies to ease military operations in Tigray.

TPLF head Debretsion Gebremichael called for a no-fly zone for hostile aircraft over Tigray, arms embargoes on Ethiopia and Eritrea, and a UN mechanism to verify that external armed forces have left Tigray, Reuters reported, adding that the Ethiopian government is likely to oppose these requests.

"We trust that our bold act of withdrawal will be a decisive opening for peace," Debretsion wrote in a letter to the United Nations outlining the TPLF's demands.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and the prime minister's spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.