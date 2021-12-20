Morocco: Over 12,000 illegal migration arrests made in 2021

Morocco says it dismantled 150 criminal networks active in organizing illegal immigration

Morocco's police said Monday they arrested more than 12,000 people trying to leave the country illegally since the start of the year and also dismantled 150 smuggling networks.

In a statement carried by the official Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP) news agency, the Directorate General of National Security said it detained "415 organizers and mediators,” in addition to “12,231 candidates for illegal immigration."

The agency also dismantled "150 criminal networks active in organizing illegal immigration."

Mainland Spain is only about 12 miles from Morocco, making it a target for those fleeing poverty or conflicts elsewhere in Africa or even further afield.

Officers also seized "752 forged travel documents, 67 inflatable boats and 47 engines, and 65 vehicles," according to MAP.

The year's figures relate only to police operations, and do not include naval interceptions of migrants headed to Spain.

A military source said that Morocco’s coast guard aided around 330 migrants between November 12 and 15 in both the Atlantic and the Mediterranean.

At the end of September, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration said 2021 was "the deadliest year on the migratory route to Spain," with more than 1,000 fatalities.

Other North African countries, like Tunisia and Libya, are also major migrant departure points to Europe.