Report: Libya's electoral commission disbands poll committees

The dissolution of electoral committees effectively postpones the presidential election

The head of Libya's High National Electoral Commission (HNEC) ordered the disbanding of nationwide electoral committees, effectively postponing the presidential election set to take place December 24.

An internal statement by Imad al-Sayeh that was leaked outlined six points, mainly “the disbandment of electoral regional and local branch offices and committees,” Al Jazeera reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473255288069410821 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A member of the HNEC's board of directors reportedly confirmed the authenticity of the document, according to Al Jazeera.

President of Libya Mohammad Younes Menfi has not commented.

The High State Council (HSC), earlier this month, called for the election to be delayed until February.

The HSC is an advisory body installed through a 2015 peace agreement, however, it is not recognized by all other Libyan political entities.

Several days later, the election commission stated it would not publish a list of candidates until legal issues were settled. These candidates were to be drawn from the 98 who registered and still have not been published.

The possibility of candidates such as Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi caused concern among Libyans. However, he is also a figurehead for Libyans still loyal to the former government of his father, whose toppling and death in 2011 heralded a decade of strife.