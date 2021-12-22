Morocco weighs a return to normal ties with Germany

Berlin says its position on the status of Western Sahara has not changed for decades

Morocco on Wednesday spoke of a potential renewal of diplomatic ties with Germany that were effectively frozen for months, after encouraging comments from Berlin's new government.

Rabat in March said it was suspending contacts with the German embassy in the North African kingdom over "deep misunderstandings" on "issues fundamental for Morocco."

In May it announced the recall of its ambassador for consultations and accused Germany of unspecified "hostile acts."

Germany's criticism of former US president Donald Trump's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara was among the apparent points of friction.

"The Kingdom of Morocco appreciates the positive announcements and constructive positions made recently by the new federal government of Germany," Morocco's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"These announcements allow us to envisage a reviving of bilateral cooperation and the return to normal work of the diplomatic representatives of the two countries in Rabat and Berlin," it said.

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on December 8, pledging his center-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for the country.

Several days later, Berlin's foreign ministry called Morocco an "important link between North and South, politically, culturally and economically."

It also said Morocco "plays an important role in the stability and sustainable development of the region" and that a proposal by Rabat of autonomy for Western Sahara was an "important contribution" to a settlement.

But Berlin also said its position on the status of Western Sahara had not changed for decades.