Libya parliament to meet Monday on elections timetable: official

AFP

Libya's prime minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah addresses lawmakers during the first reunited parliamentarian session, in the coastal city of Sirte east of the capital, Libya, on March 9, 2021.
The official says the assembly may propose reshuffling or replacing the current unity government

Libya's parliament is to meet on Monday to debate a new timeline for elections, an official said, after presidential polls set for this week were postponed.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives had deemed the vote, meant to draw a line under years of conflict in the North African nation, "impossible" to hold on time.

The parliamentary source who asked to remain anonymous told AFP that a committee was formed to set out a new roadmap.

The official said the assembly may propose reshuffling or replacing the current unity government.

The poll was meant to take place just over a year after a landmark east-west ceasefire in a country that has seen a decade of conflict since the 2011 revolt that overthrew dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

But the run-up to the country's first-ever presidential election has been overshadowed by angry disputes over its legal basis and the candidacies of several controversial figures, including Gaddafi son, Seif al-Islam.

One point of contention was a presidential elections law controversially passed by speaker Aguila Saleh, which critics say bypassed due process and favored a run by his ally, eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar.

Factions in western Libya strongly opposed the law, where Haftar had waged a year-long battle to seize Tripoli.

The electoral board has suggested pushing the vote back by a month to January 24, but given the animosity between the eastern-based parliament and authorities in Tripoli, agreeing on a new date will be far from easy.

