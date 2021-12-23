Libya parliament to meet Monday on elections timetable: official

The official says the assembly may propose reshuffling or replacing the current unity government

Libya's parliament is to meet on Monday to debate a new timeline for elections, an official said, after presidential polls set for this week were postponed.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives had deemed the vote, meant to draw a line under years of conflict in the North African nation, "impossible" to hold on time.

The parliamentary source who asked to remain anonymous told AFP that a committee was formed to set out a new roadmap.

The official said the assembly may propose reshuffling or replacing the current unity government.

The poll was meant to take place just over a year after a landmark east-west ceasefire in a country that has seen a decade of conflict since the 2011 revolt that overthrew dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

But the run-up to the country's first-ever presidential election has been overshadowed by angry disputes over its legal basis and the candidacies of several controversial figures, including Gaddafi son, Seif al-Islam.

One point of contention was a presidential elections law controversially passed by speaker Aguila Saleh, which critics say bypassed due process and favored a run by his ally, eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar.

Factions in western Libya strongly opposed the law, where Haftar had waged a year-long battle to seize Tripoli.

The electoral board has suggested pushing the vote back by a month to January 24, but given the animosity between the eastern-based parliament and authorities in Tripoli, agreeing on a new date will be far from easy.