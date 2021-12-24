Uganda charges 15 with terrorism over deadly bombings

Uganda was hit by a series of bombings in October and November that killed five people and wounded dozens

Uganda charged 15 people, including a pregnant woman, with terrorism over their alleged role in recent attacks blamed on a rebel group, police announced Friday.

The East African country was hit by a series of bombings in October and November that killed five people and wounded dozens.

Ugandan authorities said a "domestic terror group" with ties to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) - a militant outfit which the United States linked to the Islamic State (IS) - was responsible for the attacks.

"Fifteen people appeared before court yesterday on charges of terrorism, aiding, abetting terrorism and belonging to a terrorist group," Kampala's Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, told AFP.

Following the attacks, Uganda last month deployed forces and launched air and artillery strikes in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) against the ADF, after DR Congo gave Kampala approval to pursue the militants on its soil.

Twin suicide bombings on November 16 in the capital Kampala left four people dead and 33 wounded.

The attacks, claimed by IS, came on the heels of a bombing at a roadside eatery on October 23 that killed one woman, and a suicide blast on a bus near Kampala on October 25 that wounded several people.

Owoyesigyire said all 15 suspects were involved in the four bombings and will remain in custody until January 13 when they will appear in court again.