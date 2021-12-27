Libya's parliament refuses to fix date for delayed polls

The parliamentary committee believes it would be risky to set a new date at this stage

Libya's parliament on Monday refused to fix a date for presidential elections meant to have taken place last week, leaving question marks over the fate of the poll.

The vote, set for Friday, was meant to culminate United Nations-led efforts to drag Libya out of a decade of conflict since a 2011 revolt. However, it was derailed by bitter arguments over divisive candidates and a disputed legal framework.

On Monday, the parliamentary committee charged with overseeing the election presented a report saying it would be risky to set a new date at this stage.

That was a direct rebuff to the High National Electoral Commission (HNEC), which had suggested holding the vote on January 24.

The parliamentary committee is part of an assembly based in eastern Libya since 2014.

The committee recommended laying out "a new, realistic and applicable roadmap, with defined stages, rather than fixing new dates and repeating the same errors."

The parliament has yet to debate the proposals.

After a year of relative calm, the vote was supposed to be Libya's first-ever direct presidential ballot.

Months of disputes saw the vote postponed just two days before it was to take place when the committee overseeing the election declared holding it impossible on the scheduled date.

The electoral commission has yet to announce a finalized list of candidates for the presidential poll. Its work was hobbled by court cases against the bids of several divisive figures, including the son of Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam, and strongman Khalifa Haftar.