US supports Somali PM’s efforts for quick, credible vote

Somalia's president suspended the PM for suspected corruption, a move described by the PM as a coup attempt

The United States was alarmed by an attempt to suspend Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble, and that it supported efforts for quick and credible elections.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday that he suspended Roble’s powers for suspected corruption, a move described by the PM as a coup attempt.

In a tweet on Monday, the US State Department African Affairs Bureau said it was preparing to act against those who obstruct Somalia's path to peace.

"The attempted suspension of... Roble is alarming and we support his efforts for rapid and credible elections," the bureau said.

"All parties must desist from escalatory actions and statements."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475506108655673345 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Roble was accused by President Mohamed of stealing land owned by the Somali National Army and of interfering with a defense ministry investigation.

In response, the PM said the suspension was unconstitutional and aimed at derailing an ongoing election.

He also ordered security forces to begin taking orders from him instead of the president.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475545405966491650 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Sunday, both leaders accused each other of stalling the parliamentary elections, which began November 1 and were supposed to end December 24.

But, as of Saturday, only 24 of 275 representatives were elected.

The months-long dispute is widely regarded as distracting the Somali government from fighting an insurgency against the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group.