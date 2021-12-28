Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Analysis showed Amenhotep I was the last pharaoh to not have his brain removed from the skull

Egypt "digitally unwrapped" the mummy of famed Pharaoh Amenhotep I, revealing its secrets for the first time since it was discovered in 1881 without disturbing his funerary mask.

Thanks to the advanced digital 3D imagery, researchers unearthed new mummification techniques used for the pharaoh whose rule dates back more than 1,500 BC.

The research was led by Sahar Saleem, a professor of radiology at Cairo University, and the renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, a former antiquities minister, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday.

"Saleem and Hawass used advanced X-ray technology, CT scanning, as well as advanced computer software programs to digitally unwrap the mummy of Amenhotep I in a safe non-invasive method without the need to touch the mummy," it said.

"The Egyptian study revealed for the first time the face of King Amenhotep I, his age, health condition, in addition to many secrets about the mummy's unique mummification and reburial."

Analysis showed Amenhotep I was the first pharaoh to be mummified with arms crossed and the last to not have his brain removed from the skull.

The tomography scan revealed the pharaoh, who conducted several military campaigns during his 21-year rule, died at the age of 35 of injury or illness.

Discovered in Luxor, southern Egypt, the mummy is the only one not to have its tight bands unrolled by archaeologists, in order to preserve the mask and garlands of flowers that surround it.