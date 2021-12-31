Sudan: Four people killed in protests against military rule

Thursday’s protests were the 11th round of major demonstrations since a coup on October 25

Sudanese security forces killed four people as part of a crackdown on nationwide protests against the African state's military rule on Thursday, according to a doctor’s committee.

Security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades as people marched through Sudan's capital Khartoum and neighboring cities towards the presidential palace, Reuters witnesses reported.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said that four protestors were shot and killed by security forces, at least three of them in the city of Omdurman.

An adviser to military leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan was quoted by the Al Hadath Arab news channel saying that continued protests were a "physical, psychological, and mental drain on the country" and "would not achieve a political solution.”

Demonstrators demand the military to play no role in government proceedings during a transition to free elections.

Demonstrators demand the military to play no role in government proceedings during a transition to free elections.

The Forces of Freedom and Change coalition said that security forces "used excessive repression" and called on "regional and international communities and human rights organizations to condemn the coup."

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced his support of the Sudanese people who “demand freedom, peace, and justice.”

The Khartoum State Health Ministry stated that security forces in Omdurman also prevented ambulances from carrying injured people to nearby hospitals.

Thursday’s deaths brought the death toll to 52 since crackdowns on the protests, according to the doctor’s committee.

"I come for the martyred. I'm not going to be tired because some people gave their lives for this,” said a nurse in Bahri who attained all 11 protests.