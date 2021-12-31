Two TV journalists freed in Sudan after mass street protests

Sudanese police blame the incident on 'reprehensible individual actions,' which will be investigated

Sudanese security forces released two journalists from Saudi Arabia's Asharq television channel a day after detaining them as deadly violence flared during renewed protests against the military government, the station said Friday.

During Thursday's protests in and near Khartoum, "five uniformed security officers" held journalists Maha al-Talb and Sally Othman and their teams in their office for several hours, the channel said.

Sudan has been gripped by turmoil since military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a coup on October 25 and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Hamdok was reinstated on November 21, but mass protests have continued as demonstrators distrust Burhan's promises to guide the country toward full democracy.

Protesters charge that the deal aims to give the cloak of legitimacy to the generals, whom they accuse of trying to continue the regime built by former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled in 2019 following mass protests.

In the worst street clashes since Hamdok's return, five demonstrators were killed and dozens wounded by bullets on Thursday, said the independent Doctors' Committee, part of the pro-democracy movement.

Authorities also cut phone lines and the internet and cracked down on media, including the Saudi-funded satellite channel Al-Arabiya.

Othman was interrupted by security forces in the middle of a live broadcast and can be heard saying in a clip shared widely on social networks: "I will not be able to continue; the authorities are now forbidding me to continue with you.”

Sudanese police blamed the incident on "reprehensible individual actions," which would be investigated.