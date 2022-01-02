US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from trade program

Biden warned that Ethiopia, Mali, and Guinea would be cut off due to alleged human rights violations and coups

The United States on Saturday cut off Ethiopia, Mali, and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade program, following through with US President Joe Biden’s warning to do so over alleged human rights violations and recent coups.

"The United States today terminated Ethiopia, Mali, and Guinea from the [African Growth and Opportunity Act] trade preference program due to actions taken by each of their governments in violation of the AGOA Statute," the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office said.

In November, Biden warned that Ethiopia would be cut off from the program due to alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region, while Mali and Guinea were targeted due to recent coups.

The suspension piles more pressure on Ethiopia’s economy, which is already reeling from conflict, Covid, and high inflation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474396558313631755 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali,” the USTR statement said.

It further referred to the “gross violations of internationally recognized human rights being perpetrated by the Government of Ethiopia and other parties amid the widening conflict in northern Ethiopia.”

The AGOA legislation provides sub-Saharan African nations with duty-free access to the US if they meet certain eligibility requirements.

Benefits include trade preferences for quota and duty-free entry in the US for certain goods, as well as making progress toward political pluralism.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476283379339378689 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Each country has clear benchmarks for a pathway toward reinstatement and the Administration will work with their governments to achieve that objective," the USTR added.

In response to Biden’s threat in November, Ethiopia’s Trade Ministry said it was “extremely disappointed,” warning that the move would reverse economic gains and unfairly impact women and children.