Egypt urges calm after Israel-Gaza hostilities

Egyptian officials call for both sides to adhere to the May cease-fire

Egyptian officials urged on Sunday for Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip to end hostilities.

They called for both sides to adhere to a ceasefire in place since the May war.

This comes a day after Hamas launched rockets into the sea off central Israel, the factions in Gaza issuing a statement stating that those fired were launched as a result of weather conditions.

In response, the Israeli military struck terrorist targets in Gaza Strip late on Saturday, claiming it hit a "rocket manufacturing site and military posts" that belonged to Hamas, The Associated Press reported.

“Whoever points missiles at Israel bears responsibility,” Prime Ministry Naftali Bennett said during the weekly cabinet meeting.

Palestinian militants shot an Israeli contractor on Wednesday, prompting Israel to respond with tank fire. This was the first exchange of fire between the two in months.

Egyptian officials called on Hamas and other militant groups to stop "provocative" actions, and for Israel to speed up cease-fire arrangements, according to an Egyptian diplomat speaking on the condition of anonymity with AP.

“Neither side wants a full-blown war,” the diplomat said, according to AP. “They just want guarantees and steps on the ground.”

The May ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was brokered by Egypt and other mediators after an 11-day war.