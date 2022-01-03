Six killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Kenya

Al-Shabaab fighters continue to stage large-scale attacks inside Kenya

Six people were killed and their homes torched in an attack on Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Kenya's coastal Lamu region that borders Somalia, a local government official said.

"I confirm that we had an attack suspected to be by Al-Shabaab at a place known as Widhu, and we have lost six people,” said Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.

“One was shot dead and we also have others who were burnt.”

Macharia added that “security forces are pursuing them, and we urge support from locals to help us because when we work together we succeed."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477906566959534082 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Al-Shabaab fighters continue to stage large-scale attacks inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to degrade the jihadist influence.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group is seeking to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu, and controls swathes of southern Somalia from where it regularly launches attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

The Lamu region, which includes the popular tourist beach destination Lamu Island, lies close to the Somali frontier and suffers frequent attacks, often carried out with roadside bombs.

In mid-November, three suspected terrorists escaped from Kenya’s highest security prison, including an inmate serving 41 years for an attack that killed 148 people.