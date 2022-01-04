South Africa: Fire blazes at parliament, suspect charged with arson

The fire broke out Sunday morning as the sprinkler system, which appeared to be tampered with, did not work

A fire at South Africa’s parliament building caused extensive damage on Sunday, collapsing the roof and gutting an entire floor in one building leading to a man’s arrest in connection to the blaze.

The fire broke out in the early morning as the sprinkler system, which appeared to be tampered with, did not work, according to authorities.

By afternoon, firefighters still did not contain the blaze in one of the buildings of the parliament complex in the legislative capital Cape Town.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478036955447410697 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Monday, a new blaze broke out at the complex, and police charged the 49-year-old suspect with arson and other offenses including theft.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

"The fire and rescue service confirms that the fire at parliament has flared up. The void beneath the roof sheeting of the National Assembly is on fire," a spokesman for the city's fire services said.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said, if confirmed, the arson would represent an attack on the country's democracy.

The speed of the wind, a key factor in the Cape’s fire season, increased significantly and could hamper further attempts to douse the flames, Reuters reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477528132282372096 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a statement, the South Africa Hawks Police said the suspect likely gained entry to the parliament through a window in one of the offices.

"There is a possibility of other charges being added as there was a security breach here," Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo said.

The parliament played a crucial role in South Africa’s transition from white minority rule, hosting transformative legislation and rolling back repressive policies.