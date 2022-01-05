Doctors: Blockade, lack of supplies killing Tigray patients

Doctors in Ethiopia's Tigray say 'Signing death certificates has become our primary job'

At Ayder Referral Hospital, located in the regional Tigray capital of Mekele within Ethiopia, doctors are reporting that a lack of medical supplies, stemming from a de-facto aid blockade, caused over 100 patients to die.

Hospital staff attributed 117 deaths at the facility to insufficient medical supplies, and a top doctor said that anywhere from 80-90 percent of hospitals in the Tigray region were not functioning.

The facility explained that “Signing death certificates has become our primary job,” in a presentation for aid organizations.

Ethiopia’s Tigray is faced with a dire humanitarian situation as the passage of aid is hindered amid the country’s conflict.

War broke out in the Tigray region in November 2020 between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Ethiopia’s government - led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The United Nations and the United States since announced that Ethiopia’s government imposed a de-facto blockade on Tigray.

On Monday, the country’s government spokesperson, Legesse Tulu, reiterated the administration’s official position - that it did not impose a blockade on the region - and instead alleged the TPLF looted healthcare supplies.

“What is happening in Tigray currently is the sole responsibility of TPLF,” the official told Reuters.

The TPLF denied this in the past, and instead argued that Ethiopia’s government is at fault for the humanitarian crisis.