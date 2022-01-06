UN: 3 refugees, including 2 children, killed in Tigray

Filippo Grandi says 'Refugee settlements must always be protected'

Three Eritrean refugees, including two children, were killed by an airstrike that hit a refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray region, where the government has been waging a year-long war against rebels, the United Nations said Thursday.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi released a statement on the incident.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that three Eritrean refugees, two of them children, were killed yesterday, in an airstrike that hit the Mai Aini refugee camp in northern Ethiopia," the official announced in a press release posted to the organization’s website.

Grandi said that four other refugees were also injured as a result of the strike.

He added that the victims are not in a life-threatening condition and will receive treatment for their injuries with assistance from UNHCR.

“While UNHCR continues to gather and corroborate details on the events, I reiterate UNHCR’s call on all parties to the conflict to respect the rights of all civilians, including refugees. Refugee settlements must always be protected, in line with their international legal obligations.”

The conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray has exacted a dire humanitarian toll on the region’s inhabitants.

On Wednesday, doctors in the area reported that a de-facto government blockade on the region is killing their patients by inhibiting the passage of aid and medical equipment.

Ethiopia's government denies this, and says no blockade is imposed on Tigray.