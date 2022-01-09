Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after renouncing nationality

Ramy Shaath, a rights activist and co-founder of BDS in Egypt, was accused of aiding a terrorist group

Authorities in Egypt freed Egyptian-Palestinian rights activist Ramy Shaath on Thursday from more than 900 days of detention after forcing him to renounce his Egyptian nationality.

Shaath, who was a member of several secular political groups in Egypt and a co-founder of the country’s BDS movement, was handed over to the Palestinian Authority in Cairo.

He eventually made his way to France and to his French wife, Celine Lebrun-Shaath, who was deported from Egypt following his arrest.

"If we are glad that the Egyptian authorities heard our call for freedom, we regret that they forced Ramy to renounce his Egyptian citizenship as a precondition for his release that should have been unconditional,” Shaath’s family said in a statement.

The activist was arrested in Egypt in June 2019 and held in pre-trial detention alongside other activists on accusations of aiding a terrorist group.

His arrest came amid an ongoing crackdown on political dissent under Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that has swept up liberal critics as well as members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Sisi and his supporters urge that there are no political prisoners in Egypt, and that security measures are necessary to stabilize the north African country after a 2011 uprising.

Several NGOs questioned France’s President Emmanuel Macron last month on the fate of Shaath, a year after the leader said he addressed the case with Sisi.

However, Macron explained at the time that human rights would not be a condition for economic and military ties with Cairo.