Ethiopia frees opposition leaders, urges political dialogue

Some leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front were among those freed, including the group's founder

Ethiopia freed several opposition leaders from prison on Friday, as the government is reportedly seeking political dialogue after 14 months of a war in which thousands have been arrested.

The move to free leaders from several ethnic groups is the most significant breakthrough since the war broke out in the northern Tigray region.

Of those freed included some leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), one of the factions fighting Ethiopia’s central government.

"The key to lasting peace is dialogue," a statement from the government communications office said.

"One of the moral obligations of a victor is mercy."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1479852995064049665 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Bekele Gerba and Jawar Mohammed, two senior political leaders who were charged with terrorism - were among the freed.

Oromiya is home to Ethiopia’s biggest ethnic group and is Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s political heartland, according to Reuters.

The region has a long-running insurgency rooted in grievances about perceived political marginalization and rights abuses.

Members of the TPLF who were freed include the former president of Tigray Abay Weldu as well as the founder of the paramilitary group Sebhat Nega.

Will Davison, a senior Ethiopia analyst at the Brussels-based thinktank International Crisis Group, said the announcement was "the first signs in some time that the federal government is looking to take serious actions towards political reconciliation."

However, the release of a few prisoners, he added, did not mean the resolution of the war.