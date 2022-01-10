West African nations sever ties with Mali over election delay

Mali blames the election delay partly on an Islamist insurgency challenging a democratic vote

West African nations will impose economic sanctions, close their borders, and sever diplomatic ties with Mali amid its “unacceptable” delay in elections following a 2020 military coup, the 15-state regional bloc announced Sunday.

The measures from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) symbolize its tougher stance towards Mali, whose interim authorities proposed holding elections in December 2025 instead of this February as originally agreed.

After an emergency summit in Ghana, Mali presented a timetable for a transition back to constitutional rule.

ECOWAS found it unacceptable.

The schedule “simply means that an illegitimate military transition government will take the Malian people hostage,” ECOWAS said.

Sanctions were subsequently agreed upon by the organization, which include the closure of members’ land and air borders with Mali, the suspension of non-essential financial transactions, freezing Mali’s assets in ECOWAS commercial banks, and recalling their ambassadors from the capital Bamako.

Meanwhile, the West African Economic and Monetary Union instructed all financial institutions to suspend Mali immediately.

Mali’s government said it was astonished by the decisions, and vowed to also close its side of the border with ECOWAS member states, recall its ambassadors, and reconsider its membership in the two organizations.

Malian interim officials blame the election delay partly on the challenge of organizing a democratic vote amid a violent Islamist insurgency.

The fresh measures will be gradually lifted when Mali proposes an acceptable timeframe and progress is made towards implementing it, ECOWAS noted.