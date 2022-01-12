Nigeria to lift ban on Twitter at midnight

Abdullahi says the company agreed to appoint a country representative to engage with Nigerian authorities

Nigeria will lift a ban on Twitter from midnight tonight, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The social media platform agreed to open a local office among other agreements with authorities in the West African country.

The government suspended Twitter on June 4 after the platform removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists. Subsequently, telecoms companies blocked access to users in Nigeria.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency said in a statement that Buhari gave the approval to lift the suspension.

"Twitter has agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgment of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history on which such legislation has been built...," Abdullahi's statement said, according to Reuters.

The company will work with the federal government and the broader industry "to develop a Code of Conduct in line with global best practices, applicable in almost all developed countries," it said.

"Therefore, the (federal government) lifts the suspension of the Twitter operations in Nigeria from midnight of 13th January 2022."

Abdullahi said the company agreed to appoint a country representative to engage with Nigerian authorities and comply with local tax obligations.