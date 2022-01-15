UN condemns Ethiopia airstrikes, says 108 killed in 2022

The UN's World Food Programme also warned of halting its operations in northern Ethiopia due to fighting

The United Nation’s human rights office (OHCHR) on Friday expressed concerns over “multiple, deeply disturbing reports” of airstrikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, saying at least 108 civilians were already killed this month.

Liz Throssell, an OHCHR spokesperson, detailed numerous reported attacks, including on a private minibus, an airport, and a camp for displaced people.

She noted that at least 59 people died in the camp strike, making it the most lethal incident.

"At least 108 civilians have reportedly been killed and 75 others injured since the year began as a result of airstrikes allegedly carried out by the Ethiopian air force," Throssell said.

Secretary-General to the UN Antonio Guterres said Friday that he was “heartbroken by the suffering of the Ethiopian people.”

"All people who need humanitarian aid must receive it as quickly as possible. It's time to start dialogue and reconciliation," he tweeted.

Throssell further called on authorities in Ethiopia and their allies to ensure the protection of civilians with verification that targets are military.

"Failure to respect the principles of distinction and proportionality could amount to war crimes," she said, Reuters reported.

Ethiopia’s government has denied charges of targeting civilians during the 14-month-old conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

An official for the UN World Food Programme (WFP) also warned that its operations in northern Ethiopia “are about to grind to a halt” due to intense fighting.

"With no food, no fuel, no access, we are on the edge of a major humanitarian disaster," said the WFP's Thomson Phiri.